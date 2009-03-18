Disastrous New York Audition For "America's Next Top Model" Rescheduled

After Saturday’s New York audition for the next cycle of America’s Next Top Model devolved into a stampede, injuring six people and causing three more to be arrested, Tyra Banks promises that wannabe contestants will get a chance to audition for the show.

On Monday, she issued a statement saying, “[W]e are doing everything we can to make sure that ALL the girls who weren’t seen get an opportunity to audition…It is so important to me to redefine beauty and make sure that everyone gets a fair chance to pursue their dream…I’m rooting for all of you!”

To see video of Saturday’s chaos in midtown Manhattan, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.