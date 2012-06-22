These Horrible Ad Sales Numbers Show Why SmartMoney Will Stop Publication

SmartMoney: Kiss it goodbye

SmartMoney magazine will stop printing its venerable personal finance title, its publisher announced, after a catastrophic loss of ad pages. Its digital operations will expand.The entire investment magazine sector has been ruined by the secular trend of advertising moving from paper to the web. Look at these numbers compiled by TalkingBizNews, regarding Q1 2012:



SmartMoney: 19.3 per cent decline in ad revenue to $6.9 million;

23.4 per cent drop in ad pages to 67.42.

Money: 9.3 per cent decline in ad revenue to $20.8 million;

13.7 per cent decline in ad pages to 91.79.

Kiplinger’s Personal Finance: a 30.9 per cent drop in ad revenue to $3.7 million;

33.8 per cent drop in ad pages to 53.93.

