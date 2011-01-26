DISASTER: Mixed-Party Seating At State Of The Union Kills The Excitement

In a show of kinship, the Congress is sitting mixed with Democrats and Republicans sitting side by side, rather than on opposite sides of the aisle.



This cuts down on the dueling applause where one side applauds like crazy on mentions of deficit reduction, while the other side applauds like crazy on any mention of spending.

But it’s a disaster for Obama. There’s clearly less applause than their normally is, and the mood seems grim.

Bipartisanship is already taking its toll.

