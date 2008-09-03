Disaster Industrial Complex Walloped By Fizzled Hurricane

Fortunately, after the wind blew a little, it rained–allowing ABC’s Charles Gibson and other DICers to report from the “storm.”



Michael Lewis, NYT: The streets of New Orleans are safer than they have been in the history of the city. The only risk is being shot by the troops patrolling the place, or the police, who are everywhere. Right in front of the house, I saw a desert coloured Humvee jerk to a stop, five soldiers leap out and not walk but run down the street, just like German tank infantry in World War II movies, guns at the ready…

Before I went to bed I flipped on the TV and saw Charles Gibson of ABC News standing outside on some balcony on Canal Street, giving the nation a report on the killer hurricane. He wore a slicker, adopted a tone of deep concern. Water dripped down his face. It was the classic Reporter-in-a-Storm pose with a twist: there was no storm. After what little there was of the storm passed, we had a bit of rain. As it began to drizzle you could almost hear some poor ABC News producer, desperate for weather drama leaping to his feet and hollering, “Charlie, get outside to shoot, before it stops raining!”

Photo Excerpt: Tabitha Soren for the NYT

