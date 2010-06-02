BP DENIES rumours THAT IT'S ABORTING LATEST ATTEMPT TO PLUG LEAK

UPDATE II: BP spokesperson John Curry denied reports of any problems with the Lower Marine Rise Package, which begins drilling today.



Reports that BP had canceled all rescue plans were based on a headline from Bloomberg: Efforts to End Oil Flow From BP’s Leaking Well Are Over, Coast Guard Says. While BP is ending efforts to halt the flow, it will continuing efforts to capture the flow.

Here’s what you need to know about the Lower Marine Rise Package –>

UPDATE: Reached by Business Insider, Coast Guard rep Elizabeth Bordelon denied rumours that it’s discontinuing attempts to attach a new blowout preventer and stem the flow. Meanwhile, the AP is also reporting the same thing, that Thad Allen called the process ongoing. We hope to have a definitive adjudication shortly.

Original post: This is based on headlines now via The Fly On The Wall and ZeroHedge… According to Bloomberg, BP has decided to abort its plan to attach a new blowout preventer.

We believe that this means that the whole Lower Marine Rise Package attempt has failed, though we’re not sure at this point.

The comments apparently came from Coast Guard chief Thad Allen.

If true, it means we’re definitely waiting until August before we get relief.

