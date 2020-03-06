Disappointing photos show what it's really like to run for president

Randall Hill/Reuters Democratic presidential candidates at the 10th debate in South Carolina.

Running a presidential campaign is an all-encompassing endeavour.

It involves eating odd fried foods at state fairs, taking endless selfies, and mundane paperwork.

The office of the president of the United States is not an easy job to hold. Getting elected to it can be just as challenging.

With the 2020 Democratic primaries in full swing, here are some photos that show what running for president is really like, as told by photos from the campaigns so far.

Filing the paperwork to get your name on the ballot is just that — regular old paperwork.

Brian Snyder/Reuters Senator Elizabeth Warren files her paperwork with New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner to put her name on the state’s first-in-the-nation primary ballot.

Becoming a presidential candidate is as simple as filling out a statement of candidacy form. Getting your name on the ballot is a longer process requiring petitions and differs by state.

Candidates eat lots of fried food on the campaign trail.

Charlie Neibergall/AP Rep. Tulsi Gabbard buys fried avocados from a food vendor during a visit to the Iowa State Fair.

The Iowa State Fair in Des Moines is a classic campaign stop ahead of the Iowa caucus. Candidates often sample oddities like fried avocados for photo-ops.

Sometimes, they even make the food themselves.

ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images Kirsten Gillibrand’s son looks on as she grills meat during a visit to the Iowa State Fair.

It’s enough to have voters judge their politics, but people also judge their cooking skills.

Say goodbye to eating at restaurants in privacy.

Scott Olson/Getty Images Joe Biden speaks to diners at the Tasty Cafe during a quick campaign stop in Eldridge, Iowa.

On the campaign trail, every pit stop is an opportunity to talk to voters and members of the press.

And good luck hearing the specials.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Joe Biden looks over a menu before ordering a coconut cream pie at the Buttercup diner in California.

Every meal turns into a press conference.

Candidates are constantly being stopped for selfies, too.

Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images Michael Bloomberg has his photo taken with a bystander while waiting for the subway.

It’s crucial for campaigns to have loyal supporters, but constant selfie requests have to get old after a while.

People seem to always be handing candidates their adorable babies, but politicians only have so many arms.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Elizabeth Warren holds babies.

Holding a stranger’s child? No pressure.

Babies aren’t always happy about the arrangement either.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Kamala Harris reacts to a crying baby during the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco.

The resulting photos are pretty cute nonetheless.

At community centres and schools, backstage green rooms are regular hallways.

John Locher/AP Elizabeth Warren waits before speaking at a Mi Familia Vota community event in Las Vegas.

Campaign events and rallies come to the people. Some are held in performance spaces with special backstage areas, while others are held in schools or community centres where there are no such amenities.

The weather doesn’t always cooperate for outdoor speaking venues.

KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images Amy Klobuchar announces her candidacy for president in February.

Senator Amy Klobuchar announced her candidacy for president in a characteristic Minnesota snowstorm.

Sometimes, protesters rush the stage at campaign events.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Security guards remove protesters who interrupted Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders in Perry, Iowa.

Sometimes candidates indulge protesters who interrupt them, but usually they’re just swiftly removed from the stage.

After rallies and campaign events that have taken weeks or months to plan, posters and pamphlets end up getting recycled.

Brenna Norman/Reuters Trash and signs lay in a banquet hall the day following Senator Amy Klobuchar’s Iowa caucus rally.

Signs and promotional materials are important to get the word out about a candidate’s message and positions, but they’re not of much use once rallies end.

#VanLife isn’t all it’s cracked up to be with reporters and cameras crowding into the small space.

Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters Pete Buttigieg on his campaign bus in Webster City, Iowa.

Reporters travel along with candidates to follow their campaigns, leading to some tight spaces in their buses.

It can be hard to get a word in edgewise at debates.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Candidates at the 10th Democratic 2020 presidential debate.

Candidates often talk over each other at debates in the heat of the moment, turning discussions of policy into a cacophony.

Constituents might have short attention spans when candidates finally do get to speak.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images A young boy sleeps as Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event.

Policy discussions can be dull for younger listeners.

Campaigning takes a physical toll.

Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images Cory Booker wipes sweat from his forehead at the Iowa State Fair.

The Iowa State Fair is held in August at the height of the Midwest’s muggy summer.

Watching the numbers come in on election night is nerve-racking, to say the least.

Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images Bernie Sanders watches Super Tuesday results.

After all of their hard work, all candidates can do on election nights is wait.

Elections aren’t very glamorous behind the scenes.

Nati Harnik/AP Boxes of voter registration forms are stacked at an unmanned auxiliary office of the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters in Des Moines.

Sometimes, this is what democracy looks like – boxes of voter registration forms in a messy storage room.

