Disappointing photos show what taking a road trip is like in real life

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock What we all expect our road trips to look like.

With the coronavirus pandemic putting all types of travel at risk, more people are expected to take road trips this year.

While road-tripping can be a fun way to see the country, there are things you should be prepared for.

Always keep an eye on your gas tank – some stretches of highway are completely empty of everything, including gas stations.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Road trips are definitely better than they once were – no more dealing with maps, making cassettes or CDs in advance, or having to pack food strategically.

But, they’re still not all they’re cracked up to be.

From boredom to questionable rest stops, there are a lot of things that can turn your next open road adventure into a nightmare.

Taking a road trip always sounds like a great idea at first, especially the thought of hitting the open road and seeing some beautiful scenery.

haveseen/Shutterstock The open road.

There’s definitely not a shortage of beautiful drives to take – the US alone has many.

But depending on where you’re going, your highway might look a little more like this.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty LA traffic is notorious.

For every stretch of open road, there are highways that are essentially at a standstill.

While you might expect some stunning roadside scenery …

marekuliasz/Shutterstock Castle Rock in Kansas.

Every state has incredible attractions that you can see from the comfort of your car.

… in reality, there probably won’t be a whole lot to see.

Google Maps Not much to see here.

The US has a lot of cornfields.

Gas stations are a nice way to break up long drives.

Carlos Chavez/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Helios House, Los Angeles, California.

Gas station snacks aren’t too shabby either.

… but you shouldn’t take them for granted.

Daniel Grill/Getty Images The gas light: every driver’s worst nightmare.

While it might be fun to try and wait until the last minute to fill your tank – don’t take gas stations for granted. There are certain stretches of highway where they’re not as frequent as you’d think.

And while you may expect some cool roadside attractions to help pass the time …

Christopher Morris/Corbis/Getty Images Salvation Mountain in California.

There are some that are worth the stop, but definitely not all of them are.

… they don’t always live up to the hype.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Too many tourists.

More often than not, roadside attractions are disappointing.

Your car might start out looking like this …

Pichai Pipatkuldilok/EyeEm/Getty Images So fresh and so clean.

It won’t stay clean for long.

… but after days of driving and eating at drive-thrus, it will probably start looking a lot more like this.

Jess Milton/Getty Images Slowly everything you’ve packed gets pulled out.

Your car will turn into an episode of “Hoarders.”

Choosing the right music is a big part of any road trip …

Soloviova Liudmyla/Shutterstock A good soundtrack is half the fun.

Maybe start with these 100 songs everyone should listen to in their lifetime.

… but if you’re travelling with kids, it might be more like listening to the “Frozen” soundtrack on repeat for hours.

Sam and Nia/YouTube It might seem fun at first.

Listening to “Let It Go” for hours on end is enough to make any parent pull their hair out.

Everyone loves a good road trip game, like “I Spy” or “Licence Plate Bingo.”

Shutterstock Kids in a car.

Check out these road trip games for more inspiration.

But there are only so many rounds of “20 Questions” you can play.

Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock Unless you shove screens in their face.

Once the allure of those games wears off, you’ll still have hours to kill.

At a minimum, road trips are a good time to time catch up with friends and family.

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock A family road trip.

A captive audience, if you will.

Unless you discover that you suffer from car sickness, which is definitely never fun.

metamorworks/Shutterstock Best case scenario: puking out the window — not all over the car.

Just pray that the Dramamine kicks in.

Long hours of driving require staying awake. Energy drinks are a great way to keep your eyes open …

Arnd Wiegmann/REUTERS Red Bull.

Though you might want to think twice about chugging energy drinks – they seriously increase your blood pressure and can cause dramatic spikes of norepinephrine, a stress hormone.

But you’ll eventually have to pee. And rest stops aren’t the cleanest places on the planet.

Pete S./Yelp Why is there a cone on the toilet?

You can’t avoid them forever.

And good luck to you if your pet is coming along for the ride.

Posh_portraits/Getty Images This pup does not look pleased.

Flying with pets is difficult, but driving can be just as tedious. In addition to all your human pee breaks, you have to take your furry friend into consideration as well.

Walking along a highway isn’t fun for either of you.

Shutterstock Walking a dog along a highway.

Walking a dog along the highway is loud and dangerous.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.