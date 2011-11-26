These 10 NFL Players Are Having Terrible Seasons That Absolutely No One Saw Coming

Photo: Wikimedia

There are a bunch NFL disappointments that we all should have seen coming.Michael Vick was never going to be the superhero he was in the first-half of last season.



Braylon Edwards was never going to be the 49ers’ saviour .

And Rex Grossman was never going to be a star QB in Washington.

But there is also a large group of star players who are having terrible seasons out of nowhere.

