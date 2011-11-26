These 10 NFL Players Are Having Terrible Seasons That Absolutely No One Saw Coming

Tony Manfred
Mark Sanchez

Photo: Wikimedia

There are a bunch NFL disappointments that we all should have seen coming.Michael Vick was never going to be the superhero he was in the first-half of last season.

Braylon Edwards was never going to be the 49ers’ saviour .

And Rex Grossman was never going to be a star QB in Washington.

But there is also a large group of star players who are having terrible seasons out of nowhere.

Dwight Freeny is tied for 40th in sacks

Sam Bradford has taken a massive step backward after a spectacular rookie year

Mark Sanchez's play has people asking if the Jets can win a Super Bowl with him at QB

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been picked apart by opposing QBs whenever he's on the field

Chris Johnson is averaging just 3 yards per carry and 50 yards per game

Felix Jones got replaced by DeMarco Murray when he couldn't be the Cowboys feature back

Shonn Green isn't the every-down back the Jets were counting on

Mark Ingram has been a non-factor after people expected him to win rookie of the year

Desean Jackson has caught only two touchdowns

