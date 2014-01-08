15 Disappearing Middle-Class Jobs

A startling number of middle-class jobs may be headed toward extinction.

More than any other job class, mid-level positions have struggled to recover from the recession, and only a quarter of jobs created in the past three years are categorized as mid-wage. There are high-skilled professional jobs that require college degrees and low-skilled service jobs for less educated workers, but the middle is getting squeezed.

We took a look at data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics to see just how anemic the middle-class job market is in America. While there’s no one definition of “middle class,” economists generally agree that mid-level jobs require between a high school diploma and a bachelor’s degree, earn on average $13.84 to $US21.13 an hour, and are non-supervisory office or production roles.

From the BLS data, we identified these 15 middle-class jobs that are expected to shrink by 5% to 25% over the next 10 years:

Mechanical drafters

Projected 10-year decline: 4.9%

Average annual salary: $US50,360

Education requirements: Associate’s degree

Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Projected 10-year decline: 5.3%

Average annual salary: $US58,610

Education requirements: Postsecondary non-degree award

Insurance underwriters

Projected 10-year decline: 6.5%

Average annual salary: $US62,870

Education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

Projected 10-year decline: 8.8%

Average annual salary: $US26,900

Education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Prepress technicians and workers

Projected 10-year decline: 12.9%

Average annual salary: $US37,260

Education requirements: Postsecondary non-degree award

Telephone operators

Projected 10-year decline: 13.1%

Average annual salary: $US32,850

Education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Switchboard operators, including answering service

Projected 10-year decline: 13.2%

Average annual salary: $US25,370

Education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Reporters and correspondents

Projected 10-year decline: 13.8%

Average annual salary: $US35,870

Education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

Projected 10-year decline: 14.0%

Average annual salary: $US32,400

Education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Embalmers

Projected 10-year decline: 15.0%

Average annual salary: $US42,240

Education requirements: Postsecondary non-degree award

Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors

Projected 10-year decline: 15.3%

Average annual salary: $US21,470

Education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Computer operators

Projected 10-year decline: 17.0%

Average annual salary: $US38,390

Education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Postmasters and mail superintendents

Projected 10-year decline: 24.2%

Average annual salary: $US63,050

Education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Data entry keyers

Projected 10-year decline: 24.6%

Average annual salary: $US28,010

Education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Word processors and typists

Projected 10-year decline: 25.1%

Average annual salary: $US35,270

Education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

