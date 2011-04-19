One of my all time favourite blog posts about entrepreneurship is the Disappearing Into The Fire post written by my former partner Jerry Colonna. If you haven’t read it, do yourself a favour and go read it.



Jerry has been a highly successful VC, then disappeared into the fire himself, and emerged as a fantastic CEO coach who I recommend so much he can’t take any more clients right now. So he’s responding to that problem by cloning himself. Well actually not quite.

Jerry is starting to do workshops so he can help more entrepreneurs and CEOs. And on Saturday May 14th at General Assembly, he’s doing a Disappearing Into The Fire workshop from 10am to 4pm ($200 for the session). I am sure this will sell out quickly so if you are breathing a little fast these days, try six hours with Jerry and a bunch of fellow entrepreneurs. I am sure it will be very helpful. Eventbrite ticket is here.

