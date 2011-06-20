As Chinese Lending Rates Explode Higher, The Shanghai Composite Keeps Falling

For all those that were thinking it might be safe to get back in the water, Chinese short-dated lending rates have exploded higher today – from Shibor.org:
With interbank rates pushing higher across the curve, the screws are being tightened on debt-fuelled construction.
Now wonder the Shanghai Composite has broken lower – down 0.9% again today – the odds of a test of last July’s lows are shortening…
