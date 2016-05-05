A model with muscular dystrophy is taking over the fashion industry

Jillian Mercado has muscular dystrophy, but her disability hasn’t stopped her from becoming a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. Mercado is the face of Beyoncé’s merchandise line, and has starred in various national fashion campaigns, her wheelchair front and center.

Mercado spoke to INSIDER about how difficult it was for her to break into the fashion world.

Written and produced by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.