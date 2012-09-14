A Disabled Man Has Spent 50 Years Building A Helicopter From Trash

Tyler Bastian / Vimeo Screenshot

Photo: vimeo.com

Some dreams take a long time. For Augustin, a Honduran man who has been wheelchair-bound since he was struck by polio in his youth, that dream was to build a fully functioning helicopter. From scratch.Augustin, the subject of the short documentary Everything is Incredible by Tyler Bastian, Trevor Hill, and Tim Skousen, has spent half a century on the project.



The likely impossibility of his dream, and the jeers of many who call him a fool, have not limited his determination to continue.

How does Augustin go about building his helicopter? Watch the full film, or click through to see.

[Via Inhabitat]

