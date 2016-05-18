A boy with a neurodegenerative condition got asked to prom in the sweetest way -- and now he had the best prom

When Vee Nguyen invited her friend Ben Davis — who has a rare genetic disease that affects his body’s muscular functions — to prom, she did it with style. The video of it went viral.
Last Friday, the pair finally went to prom. Ben wore a tuxedo sent to him free of charge from The Tux Lady, a tuxedo company that heard about him through INSIDER.
Written and produced by A.C. Fowler
