This is the first thing you'll want to do when using an Apple Watch

Reuters A man wearing cardboard hat depicting an Apple Watch, reacts as he tries on the watch after it went on display the Apple Store at Tokyo’s Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015.

People around the world are starting to unpack their Apple Watch today — and it takes a lot of getting used to.

I’ve been using the Apple Watch for a few hours, and after 40 minutes the constant notifications started to annoy me.

The problem is that no matter what apps you have installed on your watch, the default setting is to mirror all of the notifications from your phone. That means that you’ll be bombarded by tweets, Instagram likes, Foursquare check-ins, and so on.

The Apple Watch doesn’t work best when it’s vibrating every minute. Instead, you’ll probably want to have it alert you to just the most important things.

It’s not easy to disable notifications on the Apple Watch. In fact, you can’t even do it on the watch. Instead, you have to fire up the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, and go to notifications.

I went through and disabled notifications for almost all the apps. But I left things like Messages, Email, and Whatsapp on. Straight away, my watch wasn’t buzzing on my wrist all the time.

