How to disable annoying alerts on your Apple Watch

When you sync your Apple Watch and start using it for the first time, you might notice a ton of alerts and notifications from pretty much every app on your iPhone. That sounds pretty annoying. Find out how you can mute your Apple Watch and only get alerts from the apps that matter to you.

