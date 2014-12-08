Stella Young, One Of The Great Voices For Australians With Disabilities, Has Died At 32

Stella Young speaking at TEDxSydney 2014. Screenshot

Stella Young, the writer, disability activist and comedian, has died aged 32.

She was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, sometimes known as brittle bone disease, which means her bones tended to fracture and that she was confined to a wheelchair.

“With great sadness we acknowledge the passing of Stella Young, our much loved and irreplaceable daughter and sister,” the family said in a statement.

“Our loss is a deeply personal one. We request privacy during this difficult time.”

There will be a private funeral followed by a public event in Melbourne.

In a letter she wrote to herself aged 80, she said she used to think of herself in terms of who she’d be if she didn’t have this “pesky disability”.

“I learned the truth at seventeen,”she wrote. “That I was not wrong for the world I live in. The world I live in was not yet right for me.”

This year she spoke at TEDxSydney.

She was a two-time state finalist in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s Raw Comedy competition and hosted eight seasons of Australia’s first disability culture program No Limits.

This year she performed a debut show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, called Tales from the Crip.

