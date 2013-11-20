This Facebook App Shows You Those Updates You Probably Shouldn't Have Posted To Facebook

We’re getting a kick out of Dirtymouth, a Facebook app we found via Reddit that shows you any expletive-laden rants you’ve dished out on the social networking site lately.

Its value proposition is an easily digested sentence from its creator: “I made this app which shows you all the things you probably shouldn’t have said on Facebook.”

Here, for example, is what happened when our own industrious cub reporter Jillian D’Onfro used the app. She’s quite the foul-mouthed socialite, no?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.