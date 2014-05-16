Activists Name 12 People In Tech They Say Have Used 'Unfair Evictions' In San Francisco

The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, a tenants’ rights advocacy group, has listed on its site 12 tech executives it alleges are behind evictions under the Ellis Act in San Francisco.

The Ellis Act is a provision in California created in 1986 that enables landlords to evict tenants in order to “go out of business.” Most often it’s used to convert apartments into condos. But one of the problems with the Ellis Act, reform supporters say, is that as the law stands now, there’s no limit to the number of times a building owner can “go out of business.” In fact, some of the post-eviction properties are showing up later on Airbnb as rental vacation homes.

The list, called the “Dirty Dozen 2.0,” includes Jack Halprin, a Google employee who was the target of a protest in San Francisco last month.

The number of units evicted ranges from two to 28.

Each of the people on the list has a page devoted to them, which includes pictures, a bio, and who the person evicted. For example, here’s Jack Halprin’s page. And here’s the page for David Duffield, who is the founder of PeopleSoft.

The site is somewhat unfair: It doesn’t describe the specific circumstances behind each eviction, or give the landlord’s point of view. It’s not possible to say whether these evictions took place because the tenants were jerks who didn’t pay their rent, or whether the owners were simply taking advantage of a law that tends to hurt lower-income renters. (We’d love to hear from anyone on the list: Please contact us at [email protected])

The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project “makes visible the ways in which evictions and gentrification target Bay Area communities. It seeks to de-isolate those displaced and act as a tool for collective resistance,” according to the group’s page.

One of the maps it has created is a time-lapse visualisation of all the Ellis Act evictions that occurred from 1997 to December 2013. In that time period, there were 3,811 evictions. The bigger the explosion on the map, the more people were affected.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.