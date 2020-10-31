Bryan Chan/Contributor/Getty Images Crime scene cleanup certainly isn’t the job for everyone.

Some of the dirtiest, most dangerous, and off-putting jobs in America also pay decent salaries.

Though it can be rare to make more than $US100,000 in a dirty or unpleasant job, there are exceptions.

Oil well workers, coal miners, and foot doctors all make good salaries, on average.

Oftentimes, the more unpleasant or off-putting a job is, the more it pays.

Many dangerous, dirty, or just unpleasant jobs don’t require a college degree or even a high level of experience. However, they do require a strong commitment to the job at hand and some require an even stronger stomach.

From the dangerous depths of coal mines to sky-high electrical towers, these jobs can put you at risk. They can also make your stomach turn. However, jobs that may seem slightly off-putting to some can pay high salaries.

Here are 15 jobs that may seem off-putting but pay surprisingly well, ranked from lowest to highest salaries.

Wax specialists are tasked with dealing with hair removal on all areas of the body … and we mean all areas.

Shutterstock Wax specialist.

If hair grosses you out, this job may not be for you. However, the monetary rewards of this career may convince you. Though the average yearly salary of a wax specialist is on the lower end of this list, it may surprise you considering wax specialists typically don’t need a college degree or years of experience.

The average yearly salary of a wax specialist is $US48,750.

Portable toilet cleaners ensure that when you’ve got to go, you’re going in a (relatively) clean environment.

AGEphotography/Getty Images Two portable toilets.

Portable toilet cleaners use vacuums to suck up waste from the toilets, power wash the inside and outside, and clean up any stray toilet paper or trash. Though this may not be your dream job, becoming a portable toilet cleaner can actually afford you a good quality of life and an above-average income.

The average yearly salary of a portable toilet cleaner is $US36,845. However, you may be surprised to find out some porta-potty cleaners can earn up to $US50,000.

Head lice technicians are experts in removing itchy head lice and may require no formal training to do so.

Jovanmandic/Getty Images Head lice technician.

Thinking about head lice is enough to make anyone’s skin crawl. If you’ve ever been unlucky enough to experience head lice or have a child suffer with it, you know removing head lice and eggs from the scalp can be a difficult job.

Though beauty technicians, hairdressers, or those with medical training may be preferred, some head lice technician jobs only require you to have real-world knowledge of how to remove head lice. If you’re a person who doesn’t mind doing this off-putting job, you can earn a surprisingly high salary.

The average yearly salary of a hair lice technician is $US37,202, but some can earn up to $US53,500.

Morticians make surprisingly high salaries compared to other occupations.

Chris Hondros/Getty Images Mortician.

Compared to others working in the funeral industry – funeral directors make an average of $US4,500 less per year – morticians are relatively well paid. The trade-off is that they have to be surrounded by corpses all day. Though becoming a mortician may seem off-putting or even downright terrifying, the financial rewards may make it worth your while.

The average yearly salary of a mortician is $US54,330.

Sewer inspectors play a vital role in society, despite it being a dirty job.

Linda Levy/EyeEm/Getty Images Sewer tunnel.

If sewage systems encounter leaks, cracks, or clogs, sewer inspectors are the first ones to notice the issue.

This often entails trudging through sewers – yes, that means human excrement – in order to locate these problems. Though this may seem like an off-putting job to some, sewer inspectors are paid reasonably well for their contributions to society.

The average yearly salary of a sewer inspector is $US51,457, but they can make up to $US60,000.

Installing and maintaining electrical power lines can be a dangerous job.

Pascal Rossignol/Reuters Power line repairers.

Short circuits can happen, possibly electrocuting power-line installers. Installers and repairers may also need to climb tall towers in order to perform their jobs. If you’re afraid of heights, this job may be extremely off-putting. Though this job can be dangerous or scary to some, it does pay well.

The average yearly salary of a power-line installer is $US60,853.

Coal mining can be a dirty and sometimes dangerous business.

Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images Coal mine worker.

Deposits of methane found in many coal mines can cause large explosions if ignited by falling rock or debris, which can be fatal to those working in the mines.

Coal dust also poses a threat to the health and well-being of coal miners. Coal dust can deposit in the tissue of the lungs, causing a condition known as “black lung.” Don’t let these facts scare you off completely, however. Coal miners can also make surprisingly good salaries.

The average yearly salary of a coal mine worker is $US61,176.

Dental hygienists keep your teeth nice and clean, though it can oftentimes be a dirty job for them.

Kevin Rivoli/AP Dental hygienist.

If going in and flossing someone else’s teeth isn’t bad enough, dental hygienists also have to deal with spit and saliva while they’re working. Dental experts claim that your mouth can be inhabited by 6 million bacteria, and many may be repulsed by the idea of cleaning other people’s teeth.

However, this super-common job does have its perks, and many love being a part of this profession. The average individual salary may also be surprisingly high to some.

The average yearly salary of a dental hygienist is $US62,027.

Plumbers can make high salaries.

Shutterstock Plumbers.

Unclogging toilets all day may not sound like your dream job. However, plumbers can earn an extremely good living doing just that. This dirty job may require training, certifications, and time as an apprentice, but it will certainly pay off.

The average yearly salary of a plumber is between $US53,812 and $US70,787. Owning your own plumbing business may also raise your income to surprising heights. According to PayScale’s 2017 data, the average small business owner earns roughly $US70,000 per year.

Oil well drillers and rig workers can earn large salaries, with compensation increasing with added years of experience.

REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani Oil rig worker.

According to CNN in 2016, the average salary for rig workers and other industry personnel with less than one year’s experience is $US66,923. For highly skilled workers, the pay is even more. Drilling consultants reported salaries like $US235,586 and reservoir engineers can be paid around $US140,00.

The average yearly salary of an oil rig worker is $US72,229.

Crime scene cleanup certainly isn’t the job for everyone.

Angel Zayas/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Crime scene.

For many, however, it’s an exciting career prospect that resembles real-life CSI.

Sometimes referred to as biohazard remediation or trauma scene restoration, crime scene cleaners are tasked with cleaning up “blood, bodily fluids, and other potentially dangerous materials” after the investigators have recovered everything they need from the crime scene. You may be surprised to find out that crime scene cleaners can make relatively high salaries.

The average starting salary for a crime scene cleaner is between $US35,000 and $US80,000 per year.

Sanitation workers are responsible for collecting and disposing of household trash and garbage.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images A sanitation worker in New York City.

It’s a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it. To be a sanitation worker, you usually don’t need a college degree – just a great work ethic and a threshold for bad smells. Sanitation workers and garbage collectors can also be paid surprisingly well.

The average yearly salary for a garbage collector is $US37,260, but some can make up to $US100,000 depending on the state.

While specializing in ailments of the foot may seem like some peoples’ worst nightmare, podiatrists make their living doing just that.

SDI Productions/Getty Images Podiatrist looking at an X-ray.

Some people simply can’t handle other people’s feet. Podiatrists handle topical and surgical problems with the foot and many are paid generously.

The average yearly salary of a podiatrist is $US129,550.

Butchers and meat cutters have the grisly task of portioning meat before it’s sold.

Westend61/Getty Images Butcher handling sausages.

Weak stomachs, beware. If being surrounded by meat cuttings all day sounds like your worst nightmare, maybe this isn’t the job for you. However, butchers have the propensity to make a surprisingly high salary.

The average yearly salary of a butcher is $US34,775, but master butchers can make up to a whopping $US133,500.

Proctologists, also known as colorectal surgeons, deal with illnesses and ailments of the rectum, colon, or anus.

Getty Images/Joe Raedle Proctologist.

A high level of education and experience is required to become a proctologist. Despite being regarded as a dirty or off-putting job, this career path is highly rewarding and respected in the medical field. You may not want to deal with other people’s digestive issues all day, but it can seriously pay off when it comes to your paycheck.

The average yearly salary of a proctologist in 2017 was $US208,000. However, according to Chron, some proctologists can earn upwards of $US300,000 per year in some cases.

