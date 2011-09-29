The Most Disgusting Hotels In Europe

Photo: via Trip Advisor
There’s nothing worse than checking into a hotel room and finding stains, grime, or the remnants of a previous guest.Patrons of Europe’s dirtiest hotels had to contend with those problems, and much worse.
TripAdvisor.com has rounded up the reviews from those hotels, as well as comments and photos.
Be sure to out the list before booking your next trip to Europe so you can avoid these gross accomodations.
'I got bitten by bed bugs and my entire body was covered with the itchiest, most uncomfortable bites. The hostel was dirty, the lockers were not secure, the bathrooms were nasty, and the rooms were very loud.'
--TripAdvisor reviewer
Source: TripAdvisor
'One day we were sleeping and we found rats in our room.'
--TripAdvisor reviewer
Source: TripAdvisor
'The worst hotel I've ever seen. Broken windows and walls, terribly dirty, smoke everywhere (too much for Amsterdam, too), disgusting 'toilets,' unstable and precipitous stairs.'
--TripAdvisor reviewer
Source: TripAdvisor
'Whilst trying to get to our room, we had to navigate our way through corridors with broken beds, torn carpets that we nearly broke our neck on, milk churns propping open doors. We were situated in the basement, which looked like a cupboard under the stairs. The room was disgusting, smelt musty and damp.'
--TripAdvisor reviewer
Source: TripAdvisor
'While we were out, a burglar (presumably a staff member) took the room key from the reception, broke into our room and stole a mobile phone left for charging.'
--TripAdvisor reviewer
Source: TripAdvisor
'The Hotel is dirty with bedbugs and rats. They said it's been recently refurbished but it is filthy. Stay away'
--TripAdvisor reviewer
Source: TripAdvisor
'What a disgusting hotel. We spent money for all inclusive to go to this hell hole, yet all inclusive consisted of warm beer and vodka (only available for 2 nights). The food was disgusting. The TVs and beds were being repossessed as we were there. I would not wish this hotel on my worst enemy and would not let my dog sleep like this.'
--TripAdvisor reviewer
Source: TripAdvisor
'The bedding was filthy so we had to lay out our own towels to lay on as the filthy stained towels they provided looked like they were harbouring some sort of horrific disease.'
--TripAdvisor reviewer
Source: TripAdvisor
'The food was terrible, the pool had scum floating on it, the poolside toilets looked like they had never been cleaned.'
--TripAdvisor reviewer
Source: TripAdvisor
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.