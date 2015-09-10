Here are the dirtiest places on an aeroplane

Aeroplanes and airports are a breeding ground for germs thanks to the large numbers of people who pass through them every day.

And it’s not just the bathroom that collects germs.

Travelmath sent a microbiologist to four aeroplanes and five airports to gather samples and determine the dirtiest surfaces.

Surprisingly, an aeroplane’s tray table took the number one spot as the most unhygienic surface.

Other surfaces to avoid include the toilet flush button and the overhead air vent.

Take a look at the infographic below to see the full results.

