A flight attendant's TikTok video reveals the 'nastiest' parts of an aeroplane you should avoid touching

Peter Bannan/Getty Images She recommends sanitizing the tray table, air vents, and seat belt buckle.

Kat Kamalani has been sharing TikTok videos that show what it’s like to be a flight attendant.

A recent TikTok video of hers revealing what she describes as the “nastiest parts of a plane” has been viewed almost 1 million times.

She says in the video that while backseat pockets are cleaned out between flights they aren’t usually sanitised, and tend to see a lot of garbage.

She advises locking and unlocking the lavatory door using a tissue.

Kat Kamalani, 30, has become an influencer of sorts after sharing glimpses into her life as a flight attendant. At the time of writing, she has 286,400 followers on TikTok, 50,000 followers on Instagram, and 33,500 subscribers on YouTube. A video she posted on TikTok about hotel safety has since gotten over 6.2 million views.

One of her latest videos, titled “The nastiest parts of a plane from a flight attendant,” is especially timely in the era of the coronavirus pandemic, and has been viewed almost 1 million times on TikTok.

These are the things on a plane she recommends in her video to steer clear of:

The backseat pocket



Kamalani said the backseat pockets are cleaned out between flights, but they aren’t sanitised. “Think of all the dirty tissues, barf bags, and garbage that has been in there,” she said in the TikTok video.

The tray table



She advised sanitizing the tray table before using it. “I have seen so many parents use this as a changing table for their child’s diaper â€¦ and then they put it in the backseat pocket,” she said.

The air vents above you



Adjusting the air vent? You’re probably not the first person to do so. “They have seen thousands of hands,” Kamalani said. “Wipe them down before you touch them.”

The safety guide cards



“We don’t sanitize them and a lot of people touch and read these to pass by time,” she said.

The seat belt buckle



“Yeah just wipe it,” Kamalani said of the seat belt buckle.

The bathroom door



Kamalani recommends using a tissue to lock and unlock the door, thus avoiding touching something half the plane has touched before you. Bonus fact: She also shared that women can find pads in a hidden compartment in the lavatory.

