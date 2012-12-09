Eight Of The Nastiest And Dirty Jobs In The Military

Allison Churchill
Dirty Jobs, military, defence

Photo: Toughest Military Jobs: Dirt

The Military Channel does a pretty good job of giving insight into aspects of the military most people will never experience. Elite schools, intricate equipment, and historical events all get a chance in the spotlight.The “Dirt” episode of their series “Toughest Military Jobs” does feature tough jobs, in the military, that involve getting dirty. Sewage treatment engineer, definitely. Tank recovery crew member, for sure.

Infantry… well, that might be a better fit in the “Dangerous” episode. Nevertheless, “Dirt” is a great look at the overlooked troops who keep the military running.

We begin with Army tank recovery crews, who drive their M88 A1s to the rescue when heavy vehicles get stuck in mud

Not only do they get deep in the mud to get the 100-pound recovery equipment in place, sludge also gets in their vehicle from below

They're not always dirty though--in 2003, a tank recovery crew took down the Saddam Hussein statue.

But they mostly brave muck so that soldiers in tanks can get back to battle

It's when they go out on missions, trekking through whatever gets in their way

The Coast Guard's buoy tenders scrape and power wash nearly two tons of crud and sea life off already 100-ton buoys

Dirty buoys can start sinking; if their anchors are dirty, they can cause accidents

Birds and other animals use buoys as bathrooms, making the tops especially filthy

It only takes about 30 minutes to clean the buoys themselves, but cleaning the deck can take much, much longer

Even though it's a dirty job, sailors volunteer to join scullery crews, washing dishes on ships

Cleaning the drains is probably the dirtiest aspect of washing dishes

Definitely dirty--crew chiefs, who clean and maintain aeroplanes. To clean the exhaust, they have to get in the exhaust

It's an especially dirty job if the plane hits a bird

This isn't from a brutal murder--this is an aviation boatswain cleaning the equipment that helps an aircraft land on a carrier

They clean the four arresting gear wires, which are 315 pounds of flexible steel each, and the arresting gear engine

The Army's watercraft engineers clean and maintain vessels in work spaces that might reach 110 degrees, with the engines off

When the engines are on, the equipment can get hot enough to burn the engineers

And now, the dirtiest job: These gentlemen aren't rowing through a chocolate river. They're Air Force sewage treatment engineers

If they fall out of the boat, they would sink immediately since the liquid doesn't have any oxygen in it

They should probably wear masks, since if they consume any of the waste material, they could end up with tapeworms or other nasty illnesses

If you don't already appreciate your job, know this: this picture shows waste that has been sitting in the Arizona sun for days

