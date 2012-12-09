Eight Of The Nastiest And Dirty Jobs In The Military

Photo: Toughest Military Jobs: Dirt

The Military Channel does a pretty good job of giving insight into aspects of the military most people will never experience. Elite schools, intricate equipment, and historical events all get a chance in the spotlight.The “Dirt” episode of their series “Toughest Military Jobs” does feature tough jobs, in the military, that involve getting dirty. Sewage treatment engineer, definitely. Tank recovery crew member, for sure.



Infantry… well, that might be a better fit in the “Dangerous” episode. Nevertheless, “Dirt” is a great look at the overlooked troops who keep the military running.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.