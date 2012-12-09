Eight Of The Nastiest And Dirty Jobs In The Military

Photo: Toughest Military Jobs: Dirt
The Military Channel does a pretty good job of giving insight into aspects of the military most people will never experience. Elite schools, intricate equipment, and historical events all get a chance in the spotlight.The “Dirt” episode of their series “Toughest Military Jobs” does feature tough jobs, in the military, that involve getting dirty. Sewage treatment engineer, definitely. Tank recovery crew member, for sure.
Infantry… well, that might be a better fit in the “Dangerous” episode. Nevertheless, “Dirt” is a great look at the overlooked troops who keep the military running.
We begin with Army tank recovery crews, who drive their M88 A1s to the rescue when heavy vehicles get stuck in mud
Not only do they get deep in the mud to get the 100-pound recovery equipment in place, sludge also gets in their vehicle from below
The Coast Guard's buoy tenders scrape and power wash nearly two tons of crud and sea life off already 100-ton buoys
It only takes about 30 minutes to clean the buoys themselves, but cleaning the deck can take much, much longer
Definitely dirty--crew chiefs, who clean and maintain aeroplanes. To clean the exhaust, they have to get in the exhaust
This isn't from a brutal murder--this is an aviation boatswain cleaning the equipment that helps an aircraft land on a carrier
They clean the four arresting gear wires, which are 315 pounds of flexible steel each, and the arresting gear engine
The Army's watercraft engineers clean and maintain vessels in work spaces that might reach 110 degrees, with the engines off
And now, the dirtiest job: These gentlemen aren't rowing through a chocolate river. They're Air Force sewage treatment engineers
If they fall out of the boat, they would sink immediately since the liquid doesn't have any oxygen in it
They should probably wear masks, since if they consume any of the waste material, they could end up with tapeworms or other nasty illnesses
If you don't already appreciate your job, know this: this picture shows waste that has been sitting in the Arizona sun for days
