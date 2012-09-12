This Is One Of The Last Times You'll See Football Being Played On A Baseball Diamond

Photo: ESPN

The NFL’s Oakland Raiders and Major League Baseball’s Oakland A’s share the O.co (Oakland) Coliseum. And because of that, until the baseball season is over, we get scenes like the one at right, and the one below.That is, football being played on infield dirt.



It is a classic scene during NFL games that used to be fairly common when multi-purpose stadiums were all the rage. But the A’s and Raiders are the last NFL and MLB teams sharing a stadium. And with both teams candidates to move in the near future, it is a scene that will soon be extinct.

The Raiders are one of the teams rumoured to be on the short list of candidates to move (back) to Los Angeles. And an A’s appears to be a forgone conclusion, it is just undecided if their new home will be in nearby San Jose, or elsewhere.

Photo: ESPN

