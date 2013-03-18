Billionaire Financier Dirk Ziff Is Selling This Westchester County Manor For $8.9 Million

Photo: via Zillow

Curbed’s Rob Bear reports that billionaire publishing heir/financier Dirk Ziff has recently listed his Katonah, New York mansion for $8.9 million. Ziff, who has an estimated net-worth of $4.4 billion, is the eldest son of the late publishing magnate William Ziff, Jr.



He and his brothers inherited their father’s fortune after he sold 95% of his publishing business to private equity firm Forstmann Little for $1.4 billion. With that money started Ziff Brothers Investments, which invests in a variety of asset classes, private equity and hedge funds, according to Forbes.

The Ziffs also provided seed money to hedge funder Daniel Och. In exchange, they got a 10 per cent stake in Och-Ziff, which is now a publicly traded hedge fund.

Dirk and his wife, former Forbes reporter Natasha Bacigalupo, bought the manor in 2002 for $6.25 million, records show.

