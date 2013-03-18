Billionaire Financier Dirk Ziff Is Selling This Westchester County Manor For $8.9 Million

Julia La Roche
Dirk Ziff home

Photo: via Zillow

Curbed’s Rob Bear reports that billionaire publishing heir/financier Dirk Ziff has recently listed his Katonah, New York mansion for $8.9 million. Ziff, who has an estimated net-worth of $4.4 billion, is the eldest son of the late publishing magnate William Ziff, Jr.

He and his brothers inherited their father’s fortune after he sold 95% of his publishing business to private equity firm Forstmann Little for $1.4 billion. With that money started Ziff Brothers Investments, which invests in a variety of asset classes, private equity and hedge funds, according to Forbes.  

The Ziffs also provided seed money to hedge funder Daniel Och. In exchange, they got a 10 per cent stake in Och-Ziff, which is now a publicly traded hedge fund.

Dirk and his wife, former Forbes reporter Natasha Bacigalupo, bought the manor in 2002 for $6.25 million, records show.

The stone manor was built in 1900.

It's located on 360 Pea Pond Road in Katonah, New York.

The home is 7,200 square feet.

There are eight fireplaces in the home.

This looks like a nice place to cozy up and read a book.

The The wood paneling is a nice touch, too.

Another angle of the room.

Here's the kitchen. There's tons of cabinet and counter space.

Here's the dinning room.

Another shot of the dinning area.

Now let's look upstairs...

There are six bedrooms in this home.

It looks like they have fireplaces, too.

There's a tennis court on the property.

A swimming pool, too.

The swimming pool has a pool house.

There's also a 2-bedroom guest cottage.

The property is 871,200 square feet.

Now let's go on another house tour...

Hamptons Chateau Built By A Legendary Value Investor Is For Sale For $22.9 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.