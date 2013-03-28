Dirk Nowitzki's Beard Is Out Of Control

Dirk Nowitzki hasn’t shaved his beard in more than two months, vowing to let it grow until the Mavs reached .500. And as you can see in the image at right from last night’s game, it is not his best look



Thankfully, this may all come to an end soon. The Mavs were six or seven games below .500 when he and his teammates came up with this plan. But after their third straight win last night, the Mavs are now 35-36, and can reach .500 on Thursday.

But before it disappears, Deadspin.com has put together a fun look back at the evolution of Nowitzki’s beard that shows how he went from clean-cut to grizzly man.

Here’s a closer look at the beard:

