Here's Dirk Nowitzki's Incredible Overtime 3-Pointer And His Even More Incredible Celebration

With just 3.9 seconds remaining in the first overtime between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, Dirk Nowitzki gave a little pump fake and then drained a game-tying three-pointer that would send the game into double-overtime.



Unfortunately for the Mavs, they would go on to lose in the third OT. But fortunately for us, we got to see Dirk’s 3-face…

