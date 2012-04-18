Here's Dirk Nowitzki's Incredible Overtime 3-Pointer And His Even More Incredible Celebration

Cork Gaines

With just 3.9 seconds remaining in the first overtime between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz, Dirk Nowitzki gave a little pump fake and then drained a game-tying three-pointer that would send the game into double-overtime.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, they would go on to lose in the third OT. But fortunately for us, we got to see Dirk’s 3-face…

 

