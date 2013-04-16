Dirk Nowitzki Finally Shaved His Out Of Control Beard

Sometime in January Dirk Nowitzki decided he would not shave until the Mavericks reached .500. Unfortunately for Nowitzki’s face, it took the Mavs nearly three months to reach the goal, but they finally evened their record with a win on Sunday.



Nowitzki didn’t waste anytime after the game. Dwain Price of Star-Telegram.com, sent out the tweet below after the game. And as we can see, Dirk was already clean-shaven by the time he was doing post-game interviews. In the image below the tweet, you can see how Nowitzki’s beard looked during the game…

Here is Dirk before the beard hit the floor of the locker room…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.