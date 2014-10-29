Dirk Nowitzki Had A Great Response To The Mavericks Using His $15 Million Pay Cut On Chandler Parsons

The Dallas Mavericks made waves around the NBA this offseason when they gave Chandler Parsons a massive three-year, $US46 million contract, effectively stealing him from the Houston Rockets.

That deal was made possible by Dirk Nowitzki, who took a ~$US15 million pay cut to help the Mavericks maintain cap flexibility to go after a big-name player like Parsons.

Nowitzki was the second highest-paid player in the NBA in 2013-14, making $US22.7 million. His new three-year, $US25 million deal with the Mavericks will pay him around $US8 million per year.

However, Dirk isn’t letting Parsons forget that he gave up a bunch of money to bring Parsons onto the team:

Dirk on Parsons: “I told him every dinner on the road this year is on him, because it’s my money anyway.”

— RocketsSocial.com (@Rockets_Social) October 28, 2014

Dirk!

Parsons is now the highest-paid Maverick, making $US14.7 million this season, followed by Tyson Chandler, Monta Ellis, and then Nowitzki.

So Nowitzki (the Mavericks’ all-time leader in games, minutes, three-pointers made and attempted, and points) actually has plenty of people to take him out to dinner this year.

