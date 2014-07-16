Dirk Nowitzki Took A $US14 Million Pay Cut, Wouldn't Talk To Teams That Wanted To Give Him More Money

Dirk Nowitzki has taken a massive pay cut to stay with the Dallas Mavericks, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.

The 36-year-old was the 2nd-highest-paid player in the NBA last year at $US22.7 million. His contract ended after the 2014 season. When news broke that he was returning to the Mavs at the beginning of free agency, it was first reported that he’d make $US10 million per year in a three-year deal.

The final number is actually around ~$8 million per year in a three-year deal, Stein reports.

It’s a $US14.7 million pay cut.

Dirk is ageing and his stats dipped after winning the NBA title in 2012, but this isn’t a case of a former star taking a steep pay cut because he has no other options. From ESPN:

“Sources say that Nowitzki received strong interest in free agency from the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers to leave Dallas for max-level money but refused to engage in negotiations with either team.”

The Mavericks used the extra money to sign Chandler Parsons away from Houston. Rockets GM Daryl Morey, who elected not to match the three-year, $US46 million offer Dallas made to Parsons, immediately declared it “one of the most untradeable” contracts he has ever seen.

Dallas had to overpay to give Parsons an offer Houston wouldn’t match, and Dirk taking a crazy pay cut was part of the reason they were able to.

