Inside The Miami Nightclub Mark Cuban Spent $110,000 At On Monday Night

They may have been in Miami, but Dirk Nowitzki and the new-champion Dallas Mavericks ruled South Beach on Monday night.



And Mavs owner Mark Cuban made sure they celebrated in style — he spent $110,000 on drinks at Liv Nightclub in the Fontainebleau hotel.

Then he left a giant tip for the waitstaff — who presumably refrained from voicing their seething-fan Heat loyalties.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.