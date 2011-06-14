Inside The Miami Nightclub Mark Cuban Spent $110,000 At On Monday Night

They may have been in Miami, but Dirk Nowitzki and the new-champion Dallas Mavericks ruled South Beach on Monday night.

And Mavs owner Mark Cuban made sure they celebrated in style — he spent $110,000 on drinks at Liv Nightclub in the Fontainebleau hotel.

Then he left a giant tip for the waitstaff — who presumably refrained from voicing their seething-fan Heat loyalties.

Liv is in Miami's sprawling, over-the-top Fontainebleau Hotel.

Double staircases lead the way to the club's banquettes.

The club's planetarium-style ceiling gives it an open-air feel.

No standard disco balls for this joint -- glowing orbs hang from the ceiling.

Most of Mark Cuban's tab came from this Ace of Spades champagne -- he bought a $90,000 bottle of it.

Cuban topped off the night with a $20,000 tip for the waitstaff.

