Inside The Miami Nightclub Mark Cuban Spent $110,000 At On Monday Night

They may have been in Miami, but Dirk Nowitzki and the new-champion Dallas Mavericks ruled South Beach on Monday night.
And Mavs owner Mark Cuban made sure they celebrated in style — he spent $110,000 on drinks at Liv Nightclub in the Fontainebleau hotel.
Then he left a giant tip for the waitstaff — who presumably refrained from voicing their seething-fan Heat loyalties.
Most of Mark Cuban's tab came from this Ace of Spades champagne -- he bought a $90,000 bottle of it.
