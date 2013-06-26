NBA Players Are Now Flopping During Charity Soccer Games

Flopping became a big story in the NBA this past season as the league tries to crack down on the deception even though players like LeBron James continue to embrace the move.



Of course, flopping (or “diving”) has long been a problem in the world of soccer. So it feels like the sporting world came full circle when Dirk Nowitzki was seen flopping during a recent charity soccer match in his hometown of Würzburg, Germany.

Here’s the video (via USAToday.com):

