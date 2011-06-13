Why Dirk Nowitzki Won't Be Cashing In On His NBA Finals Success

Photo: AP

When it comes to endorsement deals, winning the MVP of the NBA Finals is the perfect time to strike while the iron is hot.That’s not going to happen for Dirk Nowitzki though. Why?



He doesn’t do endorsement deals. In fact, he’s never even had an agent or business manager.

Bloomberg’s Michele Steele had a nice report on Nowitzki this weekend, taking a look at how 7-footer has eschewed ad dollars and side deals throughout his career.

He’s negotiated all his contracts with Dallas himself and doesn’t have any endorsement deals outside of one shoe contract with Nike.

Granted, even after winning the NBA Finals MVP his endorsement potential is still limited when compared to stars like Kobe, LeBron, or even teammates like Jason Kidd.

He has a thick foreign accent, a goofy haircut, and plays an unspectacular, below-the-rim style of basketball.

But after knocking down King James a peg and turning the Mavericks into America’s team, he’s poised to become the most popular European athlete in America. With one of the savviest sports marketers in the game as his boss, Dirk could clean up.

Thanks, but no thanks.

Don’t feel bad, though. He’s made $140 million in his career and Mark Cuban will always look out for his most loyal soldier.

Watch the full Bloomberg report here:

