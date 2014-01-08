Dirk Nowitzki Dressed Up As 'Anchorman' Ron Burgundy To Introduce 'The Dallas Mavericks News Team'

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” has been one of the most heavily promoted movies in recent memory.

In the weeks leading up to the film’s Dec. 18 opening, lead actor Will Ferrell was seen in his Ron Burgundy character just about anywhere you could possibly imagine him to be: on comedy shows like Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show, local news telecasts like this one in North Dakota, and sports broadcasts ranging from the Canadian curling trials to a SportsCenter interview with Peyton Manning.

The movie has been in theatres for several weeks now, but the hype train rolls on. On Friday, the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks posted a new video on their YouTube account featuring star forward Dirk Nowitzki dressed up as Burgundy, and five of his teammates dressed up like Burgundy’s Channel 4 News Team cohorts.

Watch Nowitzki introduce “The Dallas Mavericks Starting Five News Team”:

Despite the “starting five” moniker, the video actually stars six Mavericks, including Vince Carter as “Anchorman” sports correspondent Champ Kind (“Whammy!”), and Spanish point guard José Calderón as the team’s “foreign correspondent.”

Despite Anchorman 2’s incessant promotion, Business Insider reporter Kirsten Acuna actually quite liked the film, writing that “Will Ferrell’s return to theatres lives up to everything you want in a sequel and more — it’s funny, is chock full of celebrity cameos, and there’s an actual meaningful story.”

Perhaps the Anchorman team’s gusto will rub off on the Mavericks, who are looking to turn things around after losing back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks.

