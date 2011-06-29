DIRK DAY: Nowitzki Gets Hero's Welcome In Germany

NBA Champion Dirk Nowitzki returned triumphant to his hometown of Würzburg, Bavaria on Tuesday, according to The Local.



Nowitzki had a parade in his honour, addressed a cheering crowd of 15,000 from the Residentzplatz balcony, and signed the city’s “Golden Book”, an honour normally reserved for politicians. Winston Churchill’s name is also in the Golden book in Würzburg.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban congratulated his player on his parade, but critiqued his fashion sense on twitter:

Watch a video of the festivities here:

