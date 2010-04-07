John Malone Stepping Down From DirecTV Board To Satisfy FCC

Photo: Scripting News via Flickr

Update: The news is that John Malone will step down from DirecTV’s board and will trade in Class B stock for Class A stock, reducing his voting interest in DirecTV to 3% from 24.3%. This is expected to satisfy a FCC condition. No big deal.Earlier: DirecTV stock trading has been halted (after-hours) pending news, CNBC passes along. We’ll update once we know what’s going on.



Is AT&T finally making an offer?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.