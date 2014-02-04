DirecTV Hosted The Most Expensive Super Bowl Party In History

instagram.com/beyonce Beyoncé joined Jay Z on-stage at DirecTV’s ‘Super Saturday Night’ party to sing ‘Drunk In Love.’

This Saturday’s DirecTV pre-Super Bowl bash dubbed “Super Saturday Night” had everything– a performance by Jay Z complete with surprise Beyoncé cameo, DJ Tiesto, a top-shelf open bar, gourmet food, and tons of celebrity guests.

With Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney, and Jamie Foxx among the 6,000 attendees in the specially constructed 88,000-square-foot stadium at Pier 40 in Manhattan, Page Six reports that the evening’s grand total made it the most expensive Super Bowl party in history.

While the exact cost isn’t known, Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Tiesto alone commanded more than $US2 million to perform at the party, notes Page Six, adding that

“The enormous cost of the event was offset by sponsorship from Mark Cuban’s Axs TV and Bank of America.”

Earlier on Saturday, DirecTV held their annual “Beach Bowl,” where athletes competed against celebrities in a flag football match. T

ons of sand from Virginia was shipped into the heated, custom-built stadium for the star-studded event.

Watch Beyoncé surprise party-goers by joining Jay Z on-stage during his performance:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Other A-list party-goers included Mark Cuban, Macklemore, Barbara and Jenna Bush, Spike Lee, Hayden Panettiere, Tom Arnold, Kate Upton with her on-again boyfriend Justin Verlander, and Lindsay Vonn.

Here’s the party scene from Saturday night at Pier 40, complete with chandeliers, dancers, and an open bar.

Olympic skier Lindsay Vonn put down her crutches to pose solo on the red carpet before the party.

Models Chanel Iman and Ireland Baldwin were in attendance.

Kate Upton went public with her on-again baseball boyfriend Justin Verlander. The couple partied with Stephen Rannazzisi, Jamie Foxx, and his daughter Corinne Bishop.

Mark Cuban, whose Axs TV co-sponsored the event, hung out with Tim Tebow.

Director Spike Lee seemed intrigued by the scenery.

“Extra” host and sports fan Maria Menounos was there.

And Jamie Foxx hung out with Tom Arnold.

