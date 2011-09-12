DirecTV Is Embarrassing Itself With Its Disastrous NFL Web Streaming Service Right Now

It’s the first NFL Sunday of the season, and DirecTV’s $350 Sunday Ticket To-Go doesn’t work.



We bought the $350 service — which lets users watch every NFL game on their computer or mobile device — over the weekend, and were hoping to use it for a kick-arse live blog complete with scores, commentary, and highlights.

But instead, we can’t even sign into To-Go because the “Start Watching” button on the website is disabled.

A ton of users are having this problem, and DirecTV is getting killed for it on this forum.

There are also first-hand reports of the PS3, iPad, and iPhone verions of To-Go malfunctioning.

This is simply an embarassment for DirecTV. They pay a ton of money to be the exclusive provider of Sunday Ticket, so they ought to put in the leg work to make sure web streaming of NFL games is up to the standard of MLB.com and other satisfactory sports streaming services.

Either fix this disaster, or let another, more competent provider take over Sunday Ticket next season.

