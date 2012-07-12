DirecTV Suggests You Tune Into These Networks And Shows During The Viacom Blackout

Viacom networks went black for an estimated 20 million DirecTV customers at midnight.Customers are currently without 17 channels including BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. What’s a viewer to do without their fix of “The Jersey Shore”? DirecTV has an answer.



The cable provider has made all eight Encore Channels available to customers through the end of July. In addition, it has set up DirecTVpromise.com, a site offering updates on the Viacom dispute, FAQs, and other ways to watch the blacked out channels.

There, users can select one of 15 networks, a corresponding network show (choices are limited) and DirecTV will tell you any free and paid sites where you can watch along with its own alternative viewing suggestions.

While some suggestions make sense–”Family Guy” and “The Simpsons” in place of “South Park” (granted, they’re direct competition)—DirecTV offers a few shows that have us scratching our heads.

Here’s a list of some DirecTV’s suggestions:

BET

Show:

“American Gangster” – documentary TV series showcasing infamous and powerful gangsters.

Suggestion:

“Law & Order: SVU” — fictional crime show following NYPD detectives

LOGO

Show:

“1 Girl 5 Gays” — follows MTV host Aliya Jasmine Sovani discussing relationship with five gay men.

Suggestion:

“Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” — reality show following real estate agents in California.

MTV

Show:

“Jersey Shore” – Reality show following Snooki and the gang.

Suggestion:

“Kathy” – the one hour TV show hosted by Kathy GriffinShow:

“Teen mum” – reality show following the lives of teenage mums.

Suggestion:

“Miss Advised” – follows three single “relationship experts” trying to find love.

SPIKE

Show:

“Auction Hunters” – follows duo Allen Haff and Ton Jones buying up repossessed storage units to earn profits.

Suggestion:

“House Hunters” — follows couples and individuals trying to find the right home for themselves.

Our pick:

“Storage Wars” — follows four buyers buying up repossessed storage units for a hopeful profit.

