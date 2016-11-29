AT&T announces its new streaming TV service DirecTV Now

AT&T has officially unveiled its new streaming TV service called DirecTV Now.

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s make it as simple as possible.

DirecTV Now will let you stream live television from networks you typically find on cable and satellite over the internet to your smartphone, tablet, computer, or set-top box like an Apple TV.

Plans start at $35 per month for 60 channels and go all the way up to $70 per month for 120 channels.

Check out the details in the press release below.

This story is developing… refresh for the latest.

Here’s the press release:

The future of TV is NOW. On Nov. 30, AT&T begins offering 3 video streaming services — DIRECTV NOW, FreeVIEW and Fullscreen. It’s your favourite TV networks and made-for-digital video content delivered with more choice and flexibility than ever.

This is rules-free TV for anyone in the U.S. who wants to stream shows and movies anytime, anywhere. For the more than 20 million U.S. households who have dropped cable or are flirting with cutting the cord, we’re now delivering video over a technology platform that will have multiple product capabilities, the first of which we’re unveiling today.

“We’re extending our entertainment portfolio for those who value premium content but also want more TV freedom suited for their lifestyle, whether watching at home or on their mobile devices. This is TV your way,” said John Stankey, CEO, AT&T Entertainment Group.

“Our new customer-centric offers show that mobility and entertainment are better together,” added Stankey.

Sign up online for DIRECTV NOW or Fullscreen. Within minutes, you have the power to stream content over a U.S. internet connection on a variety of devices. No set-top-boxes, satellite dishes, annual contracts or credit checks required.

And, if you’re an AT&T Mobility customer, DIRECTV will pick up the tab for data to help you achieve all your binge-worthy goals. Data Free TV means you won’t use your AT&T mobile data for watching DIRECTV NOW or FreeVIEW in the App. Fullscreen will also cover your data for streaming in the Fullscreen App on the AT&T mobile network.2

DIRECTV NOW

Starting Nov. 30, stream your favourite live sports, on demand, premium channels, popular shows, and hit movies right to your tablet, smartphone or TV. It’s the experience you love, without the limits you don’t.

Experience any of our packages free for 7 days when you sign up at www.directvnow.com and download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. To celebrate our historic launch of DIRECTV NOW, we’re making streams come true by offering our “Go Big” package with more than 100 channels for just $35 per month. This is a limited time offer. Customers who sign up for this offer will continue to enjoy this special price for as long as you keep the package, subject only to future reasonable programming price increases applicable to all packages.

DIRECTV NOW programming packages are seeded from our existing satellite TV service, putting popular channels together for a great entertainment value:

Live a Little — $35 / month (60+ channels)

— $35 / month (60+ channels) Just Right — $50 / month (80+ channels)

— $50 / month (80+ channels) Go Big — $60 / month (100+ channels)

— $60 / month (100+ channels) Gotta Have it — $70 / month (120+ channels)

Fans of HBO® and Cinemax® can add these channels for just $5 each per month in addition to your base programming package.

DIRECTV NOW will be available at launch through the following:

Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

Android mobile devices and tablets

iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

Chromecast (Android at launch; iOS in 2017)

Google Cast-enabled LeEco ecotvs and VIZIO SmartCast Displays

Internet Explorer, Chrome and Safari web browsers

In 2017, we plan to add more devices to our lineup including Roku® streaming players and Roku TV™ models3, Amazon Fire tablets, and Smart TVs from Samsung and other leading brands.

Customers can get an Apple TV included with 3 months pre-paid of any DIRECTV NOW package. Apple TV features high-performance hardware and an intuitive and fun user interface using voice and the Siri Remote. For details, visit www.directvnow.com/appletv.

Customers can opt for an Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote included with 1 month pre-paid of any DIRECTV NOW package. For details, visit www.directvnow.com/FireStick.

Starting tomorrow, LeEco is also offering DIRECTV NOW service with the purchase of LeEco smartphones and TVs. For more information, visit www.LeMall.com.

3 months: Le S3 and Le Pro3 ecophones or Super4 X43 Pro ecotv

6 months: Super4 X55 or Super4 X65 ecotvs

12 months: uMax8 ecotv

Or for a limited time, you can get 1 month of DIRECTV NOW service when you buy a Lenovo laptop with Intel® Core™i3, i5 or i7 processor. For more information, visit www.lenovo.com.

Fullscreen

Mobilizing entertainment is at the heart of our collaboration with Fullscreen Media, a global leader in social-first entertainment experiences that knows mobile video users best. Tailored for digital natives, Fullscreen SVOD launched earlier this year and is $5.99 per month.

Fullscreen now brings you more than 1,500 hours of ad-free premium scripted and unscripted original series, TV shows and films licensed from studio partners. You’ll also get exclusive content from top online creators. Fullscreen Media has nearly doubled its programming since launch — including more original series and acquired content announced earlier this month.

Now AT&T will introduce an exclusive offer for our Mobility customers. Enjoy Fullscreen at no charge for 1 year included with eligible new and existing wireless plans with messaging service. Starting Nov. 30, sign up for the offer at www.fullscreen.com/att and stream Fullscreen without using your data.2

Get Fullscreen anytime, anywhere in the U.S. at www.fullscreen.com and via iPhone, iPad, select Android Phones, Chromecast and Apple TV.

FreeVIEW

Our FreeVIEW experience lets anyone enjoy unique and exclusive content free of charge. It’s a highly curated, always-fresh, ad-supported video service. It has a sampling of on-demand content from AUDIENCE Network, Otter Media properties and other channels on DIRECTV NOW.

Download the DIRECTV NOW app to access FreeVIEW or visit www.directvnow.com and start streaming free of charge.

Existing Premium Services

AT&T will continue to provide DIRECTV’s premium satellite TV entertainment service. This includes our most advanced Genie HD DVR and an outstanding lineup of live and on-demand programming, plus add-on features like premium sports packages and the industry’s best picture format: 4K Ultra High Definition. The DIRECTV App also lets satellite customers watch all live and recorded programs virtually anywhere.5 AT&T will continue to offer our U-verse TV and internet service.

