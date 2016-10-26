AT&T's new streaming TV service is going to give you 100+ channels for $35 per month

AT&T just dropped a bombshell by announcing that its streaming TV package, DirecTV Now, will include over 100 channels for only $35 per month. That $35 includes unlimited mobile data for your TV viewing, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said at the WSJ’s digital conference Tuesday.

The service will debut in November.

DirecTV Now will target the 20 million people in the US who don’t have pay TV, but the company plans for it to be the primary TV platform by 2020, according to Bloomberg.

DirecTV Now will be a live TV package that’s delivered over the internet wherever you are — no cable box or satellite dish necessary. As is the norm for “over-the-top” services like Netflix or Sling TV, it also won’t lock you into an annual contract.

“It’s pay TV as an app,” AT&T’s SVP of strategy and business development, Tony Goncalves, told Business Insider in a recent interview.

Developing…

