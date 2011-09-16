DirecTV Gives Customers A Refund After Last Week's Awful NFL Sunday Ticket Debacle

DirecTV has issued a $25 credit to all NFL Sunday Ticket online and mobile users today.



The move comes after a disastrous Sunday in which the provider had a litany of problems with their TV and mobile NFL services, including:

The computer version of $350 NFL Sunday Ticket To-Go did not work

The PS3, iPhone, and iPad versions of the service consistently malfunctioned

There was a disruption in Sunday Ticket television service

The TV outages did not affect all customers.

But the web/mobile problems were so widespread and consistent that DirecTV decided to credit customers for the week of games they missed.

On Sunday, we lamented the sad state of Sunday Ticket To-Go.

This $25 credit is an acknowledgment that the provider failed to provide the service that customers paid for. But To-Go must work this Sunday for the company to move on from this fiasco.

