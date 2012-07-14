DirecTV Is Treating Complainers Like Royalty Thanks To The Viacom Fiasco

Some DirecTV customers are being treated like kings and queens for reaming out the satellite TV company over the Viacom dispute.In fact, some say just threatening to ditch the service has helped them lower their monthly bills by $10, reports CNN:



“Wow they must like me, I got $10 off per month for 12 months, Starz for free for 6 months, and NFL Sunday Ticket for $99. So I come out $20 ahead after a year,” one commenter wrote on Satellite Guys. “All I did was say I’d like to cancel due to the Viacom dispute. I was not expecting to get all that thrown at me.”

As of last Tuesday, nearly 20 million of DirecTV’s customers are without 17 channels (26 if counting HD), including Spike, MTV and Comedy Central. DirecTV set up DirecTVpromise.com to offer updates on the dispute, FAQs and info on where to watch the blacked out channels online. (It also made a ridiculous list of subs for shows like “Jersey Shore” and “South Park.”)

The companies are reportedly in talks to end the madness, but neither looks like it’s ready to back down just yet. Yesterday afternoon the broadcaster Tweeted, “Call DirecTV at 800-531-5000 and get free stuff” along with a link to CNN’s article. Several Viacom stations like VH1 and MTV also re-Tweeted it.

We doubt this went over well with DirecTV—or viewers who just want their shows back.

As @capsmy put it: “@Viacom U guys need to quit fueling the fire that YOU R CAUSING w/@directv! Quit acting like 10yr olds and give us bk our stations!”

