DirecTV Buys DVR Pioneer ReplayTV

DirecTV bought the assets of ReplayTV, a DVR pioneer which actually beat TiVo to market in 1999, but was crushed in a lawsuit over its one-touch ad-skipping function. DirecTV bought the company from Tokyo-based D&M Holdings, Inc. Terms were not disclosed.

DirecTV spokesperson Jade Ekstedt said the acquisition will allow DirecTV to “explore new services” and “the potential of ReplayTV’s (intellectual property)” and patents.

“We consider this to be a significant portfolio in the area of DVRs and advanced DVR features,” DirecTV said, adding that “no decisions have been made concerning the integration of Replay technology with our existing platform.”

DirecTV was once the largest reseller of TiVo DVRs, but switched to NDS boxes after it was acquired by News Corp. Earlier this month, DirecTV extended its deal with NDS (also a News Corp. unit) through 2013.

