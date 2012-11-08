Why It May Be Time For DirecTV And DISH To Join Forces

DISH Network’s Charlie Ergen hinted in Tuesday’s Q3 earning’s call a merger between it and DirecTV may be in the future.

The idea of DISH and DirecTV becoming one isn’t new. DISH Network chairman and founder Charlie Ergen tried merging both it and DirecTV a decade ago only to have the deal blocked by the FCC.



However, after disappointing Q3 results from both, the two may consider joining forces again.

Combined, the two have seen definitive slowed growth since 2010.

DISH of course had its cable war with “The Walking Dead” distributor AMC, a four year debacle in which the latter has sought $2.4 billion from DISH.

The company blamed its net loss of $158 million and 19,000 subscribers in Q3 as a result of the $700 million it spent to settle its Cablevision / AMC dispute late last month.

DirecTV dealt with a fiasco of its own this summer when Viacom networks including Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central went dark for some 20 million customers for nearly a fortnight.

The cable provider blamed the 10-day blackout, which ultimately resulted in a 20 per cent pay increase to carry the channels, as a reason the quarter missed expectations of 105,000 video subscribers.

Instead, the company added 67,000 video customers Q3 2012, a 260,000 subscriber loss from the 327,000 adds in Q3 2011.

During the company’s earnings conference call Tuesday, Ergen said a merger between the two is a possibility.

“I think it’s something that probably both companies will look at,” said Ergen.

One Touch Intelligence broke down both cable provider’s net adds and losses for us over the past two years.

Here’s how the two have faired:

