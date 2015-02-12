People are not happy about these DirecTV ads featuring frumpy Sports Illustrated swimsuit models

Sports Illustrated swimsuit models Hannah Davis, Chrissy Teigen, and Nina Agdal star in a new DirecTV ad campaign that is generating just as much backlash as the SI cover.

In the new ads, brought to you by agency Grey New York, models who have DirecTV appear as their bikini-clad selves in typical SI poses against the usual beachy backdrop.

Model Hannah Davis, below, appears next to the text “I’m Hannah Davis and I have DirecTV.”

But the Hannah Davis who simply has cable is a much frumpier version of herself.

Here’s the Chrissy Teigen who has DirecTV…

But the Chrissy Teigen who has cable wears mum jeans and has a bad perm.

Nina Agdal looks sexy on the beach thanks to her DirecTV subscription.

But if Agdal had cable, she would be a slovenly lunch lady like this.

“Don’t be like that other Hannah, Chrissy, and Nina” reads the full ad. “Get rid of cable and upgrade to DirecTV.”

Unsurprisingly, many people are unhappy and offended by the ads, saying it sends the wrong message.

“People will look at that and think, ‘That is not ok. We can’t demean the working class,'” body image expert, Dr. Robyn Silverman, told ABC News.

“The problem with these ads is that they have nothing to do with DirecTV, they are guilting us,” said Stephen Galloway, editor at The Hollywood Reporter.

DirecTV is standing by their ads, telling ABC News: “The ads were specifically created to run in the 2015 Sport’s Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and were meant to work within the context of the editorial of the magazine, which is beautiful women in swimsuits. The intention of the ads was to show a fun, tongue-in-cheek example of how DIRECTV is superior to cable.”

Teigen, too, is standing by her involvement with the campaign.

“We had fun. We had a good time. We didn’t mean to be demeaning or degrading or hurt anybody’s feelings,” Teigen said. “It is a funny ad; it’s supposed to be funny, take it for what it is.”

In response to the recent backlash, the model posted the below to her Instagram account with the caption: “I’m Chrissy Teigen and I really do have @direcTV thank effing god.”

Rob Lowe previously starred in similar DirectTV commericals, featuring both gorgeous and gross images of the actor.

