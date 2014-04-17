10 Acclaimed Directors Who Have Never Had A Box Office Hit

While some heavily lauded indie filmmakers like David O. Russell and the Coen brothers have been able to blend critical and commercial success as their careers have gone on, there are plenty of other household name directors who have yet to find box office success stateside.
Surprisingly, these 10 famous directors have never had a movie go over $US100 million in the U.S.
Directors who get critical acclaim but not big box office bucks >
Despite having been in the movie making business for more than 40 years, and winning multiple Oscars in the process, Woody Allen's films have never been designed to do big in the sales department.
Films Directed: 46
Films Over 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: 21
Closest to a Box Office Blockbuster: Antz ($90.7 million)
Ask any working film critic who's the best director today, and you'll probably get a lot of P.T. Anderson responses. Unfortunately, critics get to see his films without paying for a ticket.
Films Directed: 7
Films Over 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: 3
Closest to a Box Office Blockbuster: There Will Be Blood ($40.2 million)
Kathryn Bigelow may have won the directing Oscar over James Cameron in 2009, but The Hurt Locker wasn't even in the same box office ballpark as Avatar.
Films Directed: 10
Films Over 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: 4
Closest to a Box Office Blockbuster Zero Dark Thirty ($95.7 million)
Wes Anderson finally had a one of his film's reach the $US100 million mark globally with his latest, The Grand Budapest Hotel, but he's still yet to come close stateside.
Films Directed: 8
Films Over 85 Per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: 5
Closest to a Box Office Blockbuster: The Royal Tenenbaums ($52.3 million)
David Lynch has influenced a number of up and coming filmmakers today with his distinct and surreal style, but his unique vision doesn't do much to influence ticket sales.
Films Directed: 22
Films Over 85 Per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: 5
Closest to a Box Office Blockbuster: Dune ($30.9 million)
Spike Jonze doesn't make movies very often, but when he does the film world takes notice. The outside world, no as much unfortunately.
Films Directed: 4
Films Over 85 Per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: 3
Closest to a Box Office Blockbuster:Where the Wild Things Are ($77.2 million)
Now it seems like Alexander Payne gets nominated for anything he puts into theatres, even if there aren't that many people in those theatres to watch.
Films Directed: 6
Films Over 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: 5
Closest to a Box Office Blockbuster: The Descendants ($82.5 million)
Spike Lee has been breaking down barriers in the film industry since he started making movies, but he's yet to cross the $US100 mark with one of them.
Films Directed: 33
Films Over 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: 14
Closest to a Box Office Blockbuster: Inside Man($88.5 million)
Sofia Coppola followed in her famous father's footsteps as a director, but she's yet to follow in his box office success.
Films Directed: 5
Films Over 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: 1
Closest to a Box Office Blockbuster: Lost in Translation ($44.5 million)
Richard Linklater has prided himself on being a Hollywood outsider, and it's translated into a stellar career, even if it hasn't translated into big money.
Films Directed: 16
Films Over 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes: 8
Closest to a Box Office Blockbuster: School of Rock ($81.2 million)
