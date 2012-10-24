Director Tony Scott's Cause Of Death Revealed—Here's Today's Buzz

- Getty”Top Gun” director Tony Scott with his family at the premiere of “Taking Pelham 123” Despite rumours that “Top Gun” director Tony Scott committed suicide after battling cancer or a terminal illness, Los Angeles County coroner’s officials stated Monday that the 68-year-old died of multiple blunt-force injuries after leaping from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in August. While the director/brother of Ridley Scott had therapeutic levels of the sleep aid Lunestra and the anti-depressant Mirtazipine, also known as Remeron, in his system, friends and family are still shocked by the out-of-character suicide.
- Brian Austin Green (aka Mr. Megan Fox) lost a $200K lawsuit against his long term ex-girlfriend/mother of his 10-year-old son, Vanessa Marcil. Green sued the former “Beverly Hills 90210″actress earlier this year over what he claimed was a loan that she never repaid. But a judge ruled that Green isn’t entitled to the cash anymore, determining that the statute of limitations has expired and Marcil can now countersue for damages incurred by what her attorneys labelled a “frivolous” lawsuit. Marcil is reportedly seeking at least $50,000.
- Popular Showtime series “Homeland” gets picked up for a third season. The news comes after the show’s record-tying six Emmy wins and 60 per cent ratings increase from last season’s premiere to this season’s.
- Demi Moore has been spotted spending time in NYC with former Knick Baron Davis. The athlete and the actress had dinner with a group of friends at Meatpacking District hot spot Catch on Friday and were also spotted at a late-night dinner last week in NoLIta.
- Depeche Mode will go on a world “stadium tour” kicking off May 7 in Tel Aviv after the release of their new album—it will be the band’s first live dates since its 2009-2010 “Tour of the Universe.”
- Whitney Houston’s 19-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina flaunted her “engagement ring” and brother-lover at the premiere of their new Lifetime reality show “Houstons: On Our Own in Los Angeles.”
- Eva Longoria is in the process of removing her ex-husband Tony Parker’s basketball jersey number “NINE” from the back of her neck. In January, Longoria began laser treatments to erase three Tony Parker-inspired tats, including the wedding date tattoo on her wrist and Tony’s initials (in a private, undisclosed location).
