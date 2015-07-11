Director of US agency that lost 25 million personal records to hackers resigns

AP Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Director Katherine Archuleta testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 16, 2015.

The director of the Office of Personnel Management has resigned after a hack that affected 25 million Americans, Julie Davis of The New York Times reports.

In a statement, OPM said hackers stole the Social Security numbers of 21.5 million people, including 19.7 million individuals who applied for a background investigation.

The figure is much higher than OPM’s original estimate of 4 million and amounts to roughly 7% of the US population.

